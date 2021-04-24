العربية
Watford seal Premier League return

Watford joined Norwich City in sealing an instant return to the Premier League after beating Millwall 1-0 on Saturday.

Ismaila Sarr scored a penalty in the 11th minute to ensure the Hornets will be playing top-flight football again next season.

Xisco's side could still overhaul Championship leaders Norwich, with a five-point gap between the teams heading into the final two games. 

It comes at the end of a week in which the Canaries also exorcised the demons of relegation, leaving open the possibility that the three demoted teams will all regain promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt for the first time.

Bournemouth must first negotiate the play-offs, with Jonathan Woodgate's men sitting fourth despite a 1-0 loss to fellow promotion hopefuls Brentford. 

