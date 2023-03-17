العربية
Vieira sacked as Crystal Palace manager

By

Crystal Palace sacked manager Patrick Vieira on Friday with the Premier League club hurtling towards the relegation places after a poor run of form.

"Ultimately, results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status," said chairman Steve Parish.
 

