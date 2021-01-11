Tottenham vs Fulham to replace Tottenham vs Aston Villa after COVID Outbreak

The Premier League have confirmed that Tottenham will now take on Fulham on Wednesday evening, after their scheduled game against Aston Villa was postponed due to a COVID outbreak at the Midlands club.



In a statement released online, the Premier League confirmed the postponement of the game as Villa continue to contain the outbreak in the club.

"Following Aston Villa's request to rearrange the fixture, and due to the number of players and staff who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been placed in isolation by the club, the Premier League had no other option than to reschedule the match.



With the health of players and staff the priority, the League continues to work with Aston Villa on measures to ensure their League season resumes safely and at the earliest opportunity.



The Premier League wishes those with COVID-19 a full and swift recovery and will rearrange Aston Villa's match against Spurs as soon as possible."

This now means that Tottenham will play Fulham on Wednesday evening, this fixture had been previously postponed on the 30th of December due to an outbreak of COVID at the West London club.



Further to this, Fulham's derby game against Chelsea which was set to take place on Friday the 15th of January will now take place a day later on the 16th of January. Whilst Aston Villa, who were set to play Everton on the 16th, will now play a day later.