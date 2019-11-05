Tosun vows to help motivate Gomes as Everton midfielder begins injury recovery

Cenk Tosun said Everton players would rally around Andre Gomes in his rehabilitation from the sickening ankle injury suffered against Tottenham.

Gomes sustained a fracture dislocation when he collided with Serge Aurier following a trip from Son Heung-min in Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw at Goodison Park.

The former Barcelona midfielder underwent surgery on Monday and is expected to make a full recovery.

Spurs forward Son was shown a red card for the foul and appeared visibly distressed by the graphic nature of Gomes' injury, as did several more players and nearby spectators.

"Everyone is just so sad," Toffees striker Tosun told reporters. "The fans, us, the staff. We were all so upset. Some players, they nearly cried.

"I just went to Andre, I tried to speak to him and tried to help him to stay calm but he was in shock.

"It will be a tough time for Andre but sometimes in football these injuries happen. I just hope and pray he comes back stronger in six months after his surgery.​ We will give him the motivation he needs."

Everton trailed to Dele Alli's goal when the injury took place but salvaged a pont thanks to Tosun's stoppage-time strike.

Turkey international Tosun held his nerve after a long delay to convert Lucas Digne's cross for his first Premier League goal of the season, which he dedicated to Gomes.

"The goal is for him, the point is for him," Tosun said.

"If we had a few minutes more, we would have won it for him. We were pressing and pressing. I was waiting such a long time for this goal and I could not even enjoy it. We are good friends.​

"We could not even celebrate our point. It was a fair point and we deserved it. It was a tough game, after what had happened with going behind and then the incident with Andre and then the red card.

"But we showed great team spirit and it was a well deserved one point for us."