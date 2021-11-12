Thomas Tuchel named Premier League Manager of the Month for October

Thomas Tuchel has claimed the Barclays Manager of the Month award for October, beating Jurgen Klopp, David Moyes and Patrick Vieira to the award.

The Chelsea head coach lead his side to victory in all four of their matches in the month, despite the absences of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner following the reigning UCL champions 4-0 win over Malmo.

Tuchel began October with a 3-1 home win against Southampton, followed up by a 1-0 success away at Brentford.

He then orchestrated a 7-0 triumph over struggling Norwich City, before ending the month with a 3-0 victory at winless Newcastle United.