This Day in Sport - Derby Delight for Kompany

Gareth Messenger

Manchester City’s first league title in 44 years will forever be regarded as the most dramatic title win in Premier League history. The injury-time winner from Sergio Aguero in a violent pendulum-swinging game against Queens Park Rangers has been watched, consumed and inhaled by millions of football fans across the globe.

But we may not have even experienced the ecstasy of that day if it wasn’t for the head of City’s heart-on-sleeve captain Vincent Kompany, and more specifically - his goal, on this day eight years ago.

With three games to go, City hosted the neighbours United in a classic title race showdown at the Etihad. City needed victory while Sir Alex Ferguson knew a draw would suit his purposes more than opposite number Roberto Mancini.

Arguably, it was a rare mistake by Ferguson which probably handed the title to City, when he decided to deploy negatives tactics – shut up shop – with Wayne Rooney as the lone striker.

Ferguson's selection had an almost European feel to it, with Rooney up top and Park Ji-sung starting in the Premier League for the first time since January with the task of man-marking Yaya Toure. It was bound to backfire.

After being frustrated by United early on, City gradually increased the pressure and was rewarded with the breakthrough in first-half stoppage time. Chris Smalling failed to get a touch on David Silva's corner and captain Kompany powered a header past United keeper David de Gea.

With United dropping eight points out of their last 12, the momentum and advantage were now with City as they topped the Premier League table with two games remaining. After the game, Mancini says his side’s win “changes nothing” – you couldn’t be more wrong, Roberto.

