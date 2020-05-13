This Day in Sport - 93:20

Gareth Messenger

A nerve-jangling, emotional rollercoaster occurred on this day, eight years ago. The ebb-and-flow and pendulum swinging drama which unfolded in Manchester as City won the title in the most incomprehensible piece of action in Premier League history.

Manchester United had won at Sunderland and was heading for the crown. But this title race was far from over. As the whistle went at the Stadium of Light, news of Edin Dzeko’s equaliser came filtering through. Those on the red side of Manchester gasped in shock, knowing that the impossible now seemed possible. One more goal and the blue side of the city would be roaring from the rooftops.

Enter Sergio Aguero.

The one goal that defines Aguero would be this one. The one moment that defines Mario Balotelli would be his assist for this goal; his only assist in English football.

You could cut the tension with a knife throughout the entire game. Nerves turned to despair as the minutes flew by. City blew a half-time lead, to find themselves 2-1 down in injury time against the ten men of QPR, who were battling for survival.

Roberto Mancini spent much of the second half screaming relentless expletives at his players with the bench was in a state of disbelief. That was until Dzeko’s header ignited the fire that was ready to erupt like an under-appreciated volcano.

But how would they get past an inspired Paddy Kenny AGAIN? The QPR keeper had been a thorn in City’s side all afternoon, and with just seconds remaining, it seemed impossible that they would get another chance. Or is this just the prelude to their crowning moment?

One of the key moments in the next passage is actually frequently downplayed. QPR, knowing they were now safe from relegation, make no attempt to retain possession, hurling the ball straight to Lescott. He nods it forward to Nigel de Jong, who carries it to the centre circle and beyond. Manchester City are still alive.

Next up is Aguero, he finds Balotelli on the edge of the area. The Italian shows the sort of composure and patience nobody knew existed within him. He falls to the ground and shovels a ball into the path of the forward running Aguero.

Time stops.The clock reads 93:20. Agueroooooooooooo!

With one fierce lash of his right boot, the striker brings City out of United's shadow. The stadium descends into chaos, ecstasy, and bewilderment.

News of the title-clinching goal filters through to Alex Ferguson and his players at the Stadium of Light. They know the impossible has indeed become possible.

So many stories were intertwined this day. Zabaleta’s rare goal. Joey Barton’s furious assault against his old team. QPR going ahead. Dzeko’s header of hope. Aguero’s attacking armoury.

This was meant to be. And it brought the greatest moment in the history of the English game.

