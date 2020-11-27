The big Friday Premier League quiz

Jose Mourinho takes his table-topping Tottenham side to former club Chelsea on Sunday in what is this weekend's most eye-catching Premier League clash.

Second-place Liverpool – level on points with Spurs – travel to Brighton and Hove Albion, while Manchester United will be looking to continue their superb form on the road against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium.

Manchester City will hope to kickstart their season when Burnley visit the Etihad Stadium and Leeds United travel to Goodison Park to face Everton in what looks like an intriguing clash.

Before the action begins, test your knowledge of the English top flight in our Opta-fuelled quiz. Check your answers below.

1. Since his debut in the competition, Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other player, with 14 goals and 10 assists, while only one player has created more chances than the Portuguese. Who is that player?

2. Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has scored twice as many Premier League goals since the start of last season as any other Blues player. How many times has he hit the back of the net in that period?

3. Burnley have won just one of their 12 Premier League meetings with Manchester City. When was this?

4. Name the Liverpool player who has been directly involved in eight goals (five goals, three assists) in his six Premier League appearances against Brighton.

5. Patrick Bamford has scored in all four of Leeds' Premier League away games this season. Who is the only player in the history of the competition to score in each of his side's first five games on the road in a single season?

Answers:

1. Kevin De Bruyne, who has created 74 chances to Fernandes' 56

2. 18

3. March 2015

4. Mohamed Salah

5. Thierry Henry for Arsenal in 2001-02