The big Friday Premier League quiz

Liverpool get matchweek 17 of the Premier League underway on Saturday, their seemingly imperious title-winning form given its latest test by a Watford side who have lost 6-1, 5-0 and 5-0 on their past three visits to Anfield.

Manchester City might fear their title defence is over already, but they can take some comfort ahead of their trip to Emirates Stadium knowing they have beaten Arsenal four times in a row in the top flight.

Leicester City and Jamie Vardy will look to keep their relentless recent form going against Norwich City, while Jose Mourinho takes Tottenham to Wolves and Manchester United aim to win three league matches in a row for the first time since January when they host Everton.

Chelsea host Bournemouth, while Roy Hodgson celebrates a Crystal Palace milestone against Brighton and Hove Albion, and there could be some significant points up for grabs in the rather open relegation battle as Burnley face Newcastle United, Sheffield United host Aston Villa and West Ham head to Southampton.

As is tradition, we present our latest Premier League quiz, powered by data nuggets from the rich mines of Opta. You can find the answers at the bottom of the page...

1. Liverpool have scored more headed goals (10) this season than any other team in the Premier League. Which player has scored the most?

2. Jamie Vardy has scored in each of his past eight league games, three short of his competition record set in November 2015. Who is the only other player to score in nine consecutive Premier League matches?

3. Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson has scored four goals in five Premier League visits to Old Trafford. Only one player has scored more away goals against Manchester United in Premier League history - who is it?

4. Gabriel Martinelli scored on his first Premier League start for Arsenal against West Ham and could line up against Manchester City. Can you name the three other players to score goals in their first two Premier League starts for the Gunners?

5. On Monday, Roy Hodgson will take charge of his 100th game as Crystal Palace manager in all competitions. Who are the other two managers to reach that milestone for the Eagles this century?

Answers

1. Virgil van Dijk (three).

2. Ruud van Nistelrooy (10 in a row in August 2003).

3. Steven Gerrard (five).

4. Ian Wright in 1992, Davor Suker in 1999, and Alex Iwobi in 2016.

5. Iain Dowie (123 games) and Neil Warnock (146 games).