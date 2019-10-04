The big Friday Premier League quiz

Brendan Rodgers at Anfield, Steve Bruce against Manchester United and a chance for Tottenham to win back some pride.

There are fascinating subplots threaded throughout this weekend's Premier League fixtures as each club aims to take momentum into the international break.

Think you know how the action is going to unfold?

Test your top-flight knowledge with our Opta-powered big Friday Premier League quiz!

Answers are at the bottom of the page.

1. Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy has scored seven top-flight goals against this weekend's opponents Liverpool. Can you name the only two players to have netted more Premier League goals against the Reds?

2. Sheffield United striker Leon Clarke made his Premier League debut last time out and would become the oldest player to score his first goal in the competition if he finds the net against Watford on Saturday. Who holds the record as the oldest first-time scorer?

3. West Ham's Manuel Pellegrini has won all four of his Premier League home matches against Crystal Palace, beating a different manager each time. Which Eagles bosses has he beaten in those games?

4. Arsenal entertain Bournemouth on Sunday, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looking to score as many as eight goals in the opening eight games of a Premier League season. Who is the sole ex-Gunners star to have achieved the feat and in which season did he do it?

5. Manchester United are due to travel to St James' Park in the final game of the weekend. How many times, as a manager, has Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce beaten his former side in the Premier League?

Answers:

1. Andy Cole (11 goals) and Thierry Henry (eight goals).

2. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (34y 315d).

3. Tony Pulis, Neil Warnock, Alan Pardew and Roy Hodgson.

4. Dennis Bergkamp in 1997-98.

5. Zero. Bruce has never beaten United in the Premier League as a manager.