The big Friday Premier League quiz

The Premier League is back and day one of the 2020-21 season gives us the tantalising clash of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United.

FA Cup winners Arsenal will look to start well when they tackle Fulham, while West Ham and Newcastle United meet at the London Stadium, both hoping for more fruitful campaigns than those of recent times.

Tottenham's versus Everton on Sunday gives a first glimpse of the teams Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti have assembled for the new season, while a significantly strengthened Chelsea head to Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace face Southampton, West Brom tackle Leicester City, and Sheffield United play Wolves.

With that lip-smacking menu in mind, test your knowledge with our Opta-powered quiz.

1. Arsenal, who tackle a Fulham side that came up through the play-offs, have not lost to a newly promoted team in their opening game since the 1976-77 season. Who were the side that stunned the Gunners?

2. West Ham have lost their opening league match in each of the last four seasons, and the last side to lose five openers in a row in the English top flight did so from 1986-87 to 1990-91. Can you name that slow-starting team?

3. Leeds have high hopes that Bielsa can establish them as a top-flight force, and he becomes the fourth Argentinian to manage in the Premier League. Who are the other three?

4. Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is attuned to his teams avoiding early setbacks, having lost just one of 21 league games on matchday one during his career, winning 15 times. The well-travelled Italian suffered that defeat at the outset of the 2008-09 campaign, when in charge of Milan. Who beat the Rossoneri that day?

5. After 578 wins and 263 draws, Chelsea are three points away from reaching 2,000 points in the Premier League era. Only two teams have reached that mark – who are they?

Answers:

1. Bristol City, who won 1-0 at Highbury.

2. Wimbledon.

3. Ossie Ardiles, Mauricio Pochettino and Mauricio Pellegrino.

4. Bologna, who won 2-1 at San Siro.

5. Manchester United (2,234 points) and Arsenal (2,011).