The big Friday Premier League quiz

Liverpool will be looking to maintain their six-point advantage over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League this weekend when they head to Aston Villa.

The Reds have won all but one of their 10 games this term and are unbeaten in their past 27 in the competition, four short of their record top-flight run between May 1987 and March 1988.

Reigning champions City are in action at the same time as Liverpool with a home match against Southampton, who they have beaten in five successive league encounters.

Chelsea travel to winless Watford, and Wolves are out to claim another 'big-six' scalp when they head to Arsenal in a weekend of bumper Premier League action.

While you wait for the football to get started, why not test out your knowledge with this week's Opta-powered big Friday Premier League quiz?

Answers are at the bottom of the page.



1. Jurgen Klopp is unbeaten in his past 24 Premier League meetings with English managers. Ahead of Saturday's trip to Dean Smith's Aston Villa, can you name the Englishman to most recently take all three points against Liverpool?

2. Arsenal have not lost at home in a 3pm local time Saturday kick-off since the opening day of the 2013-14 season. Who were their opponents that day?

3. Watford host Chelsea at Vicarage Road, hoping to end a 10-match winless run to begin the campaign. Can you name the last side to go 11 games without victory at the start of a Premier League season?

4. For the first time since April 2004, Tottenham and Everton are facing off in a Premier League match with both sides starting the day in the bottom half of the table. David Moyes was in charge of 3-1 victors Everton that day, but who was the Spurs manager?

5. Mohamed Salah has scored five Premier League goals for Liverpool this season. How many of those have come away from Anfield?

Answers:

1. Sam Allardyce (Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace, April 2017)

2. Aston Villa (Arsenal 1-3 Aston Villa)

3. Queens Park Rangers (2012-13)

4. David Pleat

5. None - all five of his goals have been scored at home