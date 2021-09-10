The Big Friday Premier League Quiz

All eyes – so to speak – will be on Old Trafford this weekend ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo's likely second debut for Manchester United.

Of course, the game will not be televised live in the United Kingdom due to it being a 15:00BST kick-off, so many fans will have to wait a little longer to see what impact he has, but rest assured there will be no shortage of coverage on other platforms.

With the group stages of the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League all beginning next week, Saturday is set to be especially busy – exactly what you want after an international break!

What better way to get in the mood for a blockbuster day of football than to try our Opta-powered quiz!

1. Cristiano Ronaldo could play his first game for Manchester United in 12 years on Saturday when Newcastle United visit Old Trafford. Since ending his initial spell at the club, he has plundered 47 club hat-tricks, but against which team did he score his first – and only – for the Red Devils?

2. Arsenal have the lowest xG total (1.7) and highest xG against (8.4) in the Premier League this season, have lost all three matches and sit bottom of the table. When was the last time the Gunners began a Premier League matchday in 20th place?

3. Which Premier League striker has scored eight top-flight goals – at least twice as many as any other player across Europe's big five leagues – against teams managed by Pep Guardiola?

4. Harry Kane goes into Saturday's match against Crystal Palace with 38 London derby Premier League goals to his name, seven of which he's scored in meetings with Palace. The England captain is just five behind the record for London derby goals – who does it currently belong to?

5. If Mohamed Salah scores against Leeds United on Sunday, it will be his 100th Premier League goal in his 161st appearance. Only four players have reached that milestone in fewer matches – can you name them?

ANSWERS:

1. Newcastle United

2. August 1992

3. Jamie Vardy

4. Thierry Henry

5. Alan Shearer (124), Harry Kane (141), Sergio Aguero (147) and Thierry Henry (160)