The big Friday Premier League quiz

The Premier League returned after a three-month coronavirus-enforced break on Wednesday and all 10 sides will be in action across Friday to Monday.

Liverpool head to Merseyside rivals Everton for a rearranged behind-closed-doors derby, although the Reds can no longer win the title at Goodison Park on Sunday due to Manchester City's victory over Arsenal this week.

Jose Mourinho welcomes former club Manchester United to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with the added boost of having talismanic striker Harry Kane back to full fitness from the torn hamstring he sustained in January.

Before all the games get underway, why not give our Opta-powered quiz a go? You can find all the answers at the bottom of the page...

1. Six of the past seven league meetings between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park have ended as draws, the exception being a 1-0 win for Liverpool in December 2016. Who scored the only goal for the Reds that day?

2. As Tottenham manager, Jose Mourinho has lost all three of his league games against sides he has formerly managed. In his previous 16 such league games against his former clubs in Portugal and England, how many did he lose?

3. Sean Dyche has lost eight games against Manchester City in all competitions as Burnley manager. Can you name the only team he has tasted defeat against more often?

4. Outside of the current top four, which side has won the most away games in the Premier League this term?

5. Chelsea are on their best ever run against Aston Villa. How many consecutive league wins have the Blues chalked up against the Villans?

Answers

1. Sadio Mane

2. Two

3. Arsenal (10 defeats)

4. Southampton (six away wins)

5. Five