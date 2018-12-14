The big Friday Premier League quiz

Tired of your mates recycling the same old football trivia questions from years gone by?

Bring them bang up-to-date and get them guessing with our Opta-powered Premier League quiz.

All the answers are at the bottom of the page, so you can claim the high ground when it comes to statistical knowledge!

1. Manchester City will look to bounce back from their first defeat of the season when they take on Everton on Saturday. Pep Guardiola’s side have not lost two consecutive Premier League games since December 2016 – against which two sides did those defeats come?

2. Eden Hazard has provided an assist in each of his previous three Premier League appearances. Chelsea face Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, but who was the last player to set up at least one goal in four consecutive top-flight games for the Blues?

3. Heading into Tottenham’s clash with Burnley, Son Heung-min has scored three goals from 16 shots in his past four Premier League appearances. How many league games did the South Korea forward go without netting before this run?

4. Watford won their opening four league games of the season, but since then have accumulated just nine points from their past 12 games in the competition. Which three teams managed a lower total during this time?

5. Liverpool are unbeaten in their 17 Premier League matches this term. Their only longer run of top-flight games without a defeat stretched to 23 fixtures, but in what year did this streak take place?

Answers:

1. Chelsea, Leicester City

2. Cesc Fabregas

3. 15

4. Huddersfield Town, Southampton, Fulham

5. 1990 (March - November)