Spurs Make Lo Celso Deal Permanent

Tottenham Hotspur has exercised to turn the loan of Argentinian midfielder Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis into a permanent deal with the North London club. Moments after Inter Milan announced the capture of Christian Eriksen, Tottenham announced the news that Lo Celso had signed on a permanent deal till 2025 with last seasons Champions League finalists. Lo Celso has played 20 times for Spurs this season in all competitions and has scored twice.