Spurs Make Lo Celso Deal Permanent

Tottenham have moved quickly to plug the gap left by Christian Eriksen by announcing that Giovani Lo Celso has been signed on a long-term deal

Tottenham Hotspur has exercised to turn the loan of Argentinian midfielder Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis into a permanent deal with the North London club. Moments after Inter Milan announced the capture of Christian Eriksen, Tottenham announced the news that Lo Celso had signed on a permanent deal till 2025 with last seasons Champions League finalists. Lo Celso has played 20 times for Spurs this season in all competitions and has scored twice. 

