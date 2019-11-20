Spurs appoint Mourinho: Jose hails Spurs squad and 'best stadium in the world' in first interview

Jose Mourinho "couldn't be happier" with his inheritance from Mauricio Pochettino as he prepares to lead Tottenham at "the best stadium in the world".

Former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Mourinho was appointed as Spurs' new head coach on Wednesday, concluding a whirlwind 11-hour period that began with Pochettino's shock sacking.

Having railed against the resources at his disposal as his Old Trafford tenure turned sour, the 57-year-old spoke warmly of a Spurs squad languishing in 14th position in the Premier League this term.

"I couldn't be happier and if I was not as happy as I am I wouldn't be here," Mourinho said in an interview with Spurs TV.

"What can I promise? Passion for my job but also passion for my club. It's a privilege when a manager goes to a club and feels that happiness in relation to the squad that he's going to have.

"These are not words of the moment. They are not words of me being the Tottenham head coach. These are words that I told and repeated in the past three, four, five years - even as an opponent.

"I always told about the club's potential, I always told about the qualities of the players, I always told the magnificent work the club was doing."

A reluctance to promote young talent from within has been a criticism frequently levelled at Mourinho throughout a decorated career, although he suggested a Tottenham youth system that has produced first-team regulars such as Harry Kane and Harry Winks will give him the tools he requires.

"I really like this squad and looking to the younger players, there is not one manager in the world that doesn't like to play young players and help young players to develop," he said.

"The problem is that sometimes you get into clubs where the work that is below you is not good enough to produce these players.

"I look to our history and the academy is always giving the talents that the first team need. Of course, I look forward to working with that profile."

A trip to face West Ham and old adversary Manuel Pellegrini is up first for Mourinho this weekend, before back-to-back games against Olympiacos and Bournemouth at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – a gleaming stage he cannot wait to grace.

"When you say beautiful stadium, you are too humble. You have to say the best stadium in the world," he said.

"I think that is the reality. The training ground is second to none. It probably can only be compared with some American fooball training grounds.

"You cannot compare with European football at any level and I have been in the majority of the best places.

"It is impossible to compare anything, the same is the stadium. I think it's something that has to make us all very, very proud."

On Tottenham's current lowly standing, Mourinho added: "In the Premier League, we know where we are and we know we don't belong there.

"We should just play match after match, the next match we want to win and that's the same about the next and the next and the next until the last.

"At the end of the season we will see where we are, but I know that we are going to be in a different position than we are now."