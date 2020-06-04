Southampton attacker Djenepo hoping to become 'next Sadio Mane'

Southampton attacker Moussa Djenepo is hoping to "become the next Sadio Mane" as he uses the Liverpool star as inspiration.

Djenepo, 21, joined the club for a reported £14million from Standard Liege last year, and had scored two goals and provided two assists in 18 Premier League games before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mane spent two seasons at St Mary's before joining Liverpool in 2016 and the Senegal international has developed into one of the world's best attackers.

Djenepo is using Mane as inspiration and the Mali international hopes he can exceed what the Liverpool star has achieved.

"Sadio is a big inspiration for me. I like him, he's a very big player," he told talkSPORT.

"But I think I can be better [than him] if I work hard. Sadio is a very big player, and I'm young and I need to learn more.

"In the future we will see. I will do my best to become the next Sadio Mane."

Mane has scored 14 goals and provided seven assists in 26 Premier League games this season.