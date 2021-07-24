العربية
Solskjaer Signs Contract extension at Manchester United

Manchester United have tied down boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to a new long-term deal

Manchester United have announced that boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a new contract that will see the former player at the club until at least 2024, with an option for a further year.

More to follow. 

