Silva departs from Everton

Everton has announced the departure of Marco Silva following a 5-2 Merseyside derby defeat to Liverpool. The Blues confirmed the news via a statement on their club website. With just four wins from their opening fifteen Premier League games, Everton finds themselves in the relegation zone following a big-spending summer.

The loss to league Liverpool proved to be the final straw for the Everton hierarchy, who will now look to hire a third permanent manager in three years, with former boss David Moyes one of the favourites for the role.