English
العربية
UEFA Champions League
Premier league

Silva departs from Everton

Everton have confirmed the departure of boss Marco Silva after 20 months in charge of the club

Getty Images

Everton has announced the departure of Marco Silva following a 5-2 Merseyside derby defeat to Liverpool. The Blues confirmed the news via a statement on their club website. With just four wins from their opening fifteen Premier League games, Everton finds themselves in the relegation zone following a big-spending summer. 

The loss to league Liverpool proved to be the final straw for the Everton hierarchy, who will now look to hire a third permanent manager in three years, with former boss David Moyes one of the favourites for the role. 

Premier League
Previous Premier League - Manchester City Vs Manchester Uni
Read
Premier League - Manchester City Vs Manchester United – Preview
Next Would Mourinho like Real Madrid star Bale back at
Read
Would Mourinho like Real Madrid star Bale back at Tottenham?

Latest Stories