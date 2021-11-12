Mohamed Salah named Premier League Player of the Month for October

Mohamed Salah fended off competition from Chelsea's Ben Chilwell, Burnley's Maxwel Cornet, Manchester City's Phil Foden, Southampton's Tino Livramento, Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, and Youri Tielemans of Leicester.

The 29-year-old scored a sensational hat-trick in Liverpool's 5-0 win over bitter rivals Manchester United, as well as netting outstanding individual goals against both Manchester City and Watford - with a total of nine goal involvements in league games throughout October seeing the Egyptian scoop the POTM award.

