Ronaldo equals Rooney record with Premier League Player of the Month award

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named Premier League Player of the Month for September after making a great start to his second spell with Manchester United.

Ronaldo sensationally returned to Old Trafford from Juventus at the end of August and has hit the ground running.

The Portugal captain scored twice in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle United in his first match for the Red Devils since 2009.

Ronaldo was also on target in a 2-1 Premier League win at West Ham last month and found the back of the net twice in the Champions League.

The prolific 36-year-old's 17 shots in September was more than any other player registered in the top flight.

Ronaldo was on Friday named as Premier League Player of the Month for the fifth time, matching his former team-mate Wayne Rooney's record tally for United.

Real Madrid's record all-time goalscorer Ronaldo last won the gong in March 2008, a gap of 13 years that is the longest in Premier League history.

Joao Cancelo, Antonio Rudiger, Allan Saint-Maximin, Mohamed Salah and Ismaila Sarr were the other players on the shortlist for the award.