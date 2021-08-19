Rising star Barnes gets new four-year contract at Leicester

Leicester City have handed winger Harvey Barnes a new four-year contract.

The 23-year-old has signed improved terms and is now tied to the Premier League club until June 2025, one year longer than his previous deal.

Barnes joined Leicester as a nine-year-old and has become a key first-team player since returning from loan spells with MK Dons, Barnsley and West Brom over recent years.

He made his England debut last year but a knee injury in February ended his season early and dashed his hopes of appearing at Euro 2020.

"I've been here for so many years now, it feels like home," said Barnes, who has played 101 times for the Foxes and scored 21 goals.

"For me, it was a no-brainer. Of course, I wanted to extend my stay here.

"It's been something that's been going on in the background and to sign now is great. It's right at the start of a new season as well, which I know everyone is excited about."

Barnes scored 13 goals in 35 appearances for Leicester last season prior to his injury and had returned in time to play in the FA Cup winners' Community Shield victory over Manchester City to kick off the new campaign this month.



He impressively outperformed his expected goals (xG) number of 5.9 in league action in 2020-21, scoring nine times from 56 shots while also creating 26 chances for his team-mates.

As well as defeating Manchester City, Leicester also beat Wolves to open the Premier League season but face a tough test away to West Ham in their second game on Monday.

West Ham completed a league double over Leicester last season and the Foxes have kept a clean sheet in just three of their 28 Premier League games against the Hammers (11 per cent).

Of teams they have faced at least 15 times, they only have a lower percentage against Manchester United (seven per cent).