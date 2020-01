Follow the Live Match Stream of Tottenham Vs Liverpool via beIN CONNECT

Good evening! Welcome to the live text updates of Tottenham Vs Liverpool! Jurgen Klopp's side can make a best ever start for a English team in the top flight with a victory today, whilst Jose Mourinho's Tottenham will be looking to spoil the party, even if star striker Harry Kane has been ruled out till April! Be sure to follow all the action via beIN CONNECT.