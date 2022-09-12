Premier League to resume this weekend

The Premier League has confirmed that it will return to action after taking a weekend off to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In a brief statement online, the league confirmed the return of the tournament, adding that three games would not be played this weekend due to events around the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.



"Seven of the 10 Premier League fixtures this weekend will be played, with three matches postponed due to events surrounding The Queen’s funeral.

In addition, kick-off times will change for two Premier League matches.

Matches postponed on Sunday 18 September are Chelsea’s matches against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, and Manchester United’s home match v Leeds United.

Brighton & Hove Albion’s fixture against Crystal Palace, that was due to be played at 15:00 BST on Saturday 17 September, will also remain postponed."

Weekend Schedule (Times in GMT)

Friday 16 September

20:00 Aston Villa v Southampton

20:00 Nott'ham Forest v Fulham

Saturday 17 September

12:30 Wolves v Man City

15:00 Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth

17:30 Spurs v Leicester City

Postponed Brighton v Crystal Palace

Sunday 18 September

12:00 Brentford v Arsenal

14:15 Everton v West Ham

Postponed Chelsea v Liverpool

Postponed Man Utd v Leeds