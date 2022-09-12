Premier League to resume this weekend

The Premier League has confirmed that it will return to action after taking a weekend off to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
In a brief statement online, the league confirmed the return of the tournament, adding that three games would not be played this weekend due to events around the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
"Seven of the 10 Premier League fixtures this weekend will be played, with three matches postponed due to events surrounding The Queen’s funeral.
In addition, kick-off times will change for two Premier League matches.
Matches postponed on Sunday 18 September are Chelsea’s matches against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, and Manchester United’s home match v Leeds United.
Brighton & Hove Albion’s fixture against Crystal Palace, that was due to be played at 15:00 BST on Saturday 17 September, will also remain postponed."
Weekend Schedule (Times in GMT)
Friday 16 September
20:00 Aston Villa v Southampton
20:00 Nott'ham Forest v Fulham
Saturday 17 September
12:30 Wolves v Man City
15:00 Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth
17:30 Spurs v Leicester City
Postponed Brighton v Crystal Palace
Sunday 18 September
12:00 Brentford v Arsenal
14:15 Everton v West Ham
Postponed Chelsea v Liverpool
Postponed Man Utd v Leeds