Premier League - Sheffield United Vs West Ham – How to Watch Online

Highflying Sheffield United welcome West Ham to Bramall Lane on Friday evening, knowing that a victory could push them into the top five. The newly-promoted side has impressed under the guidance of English boss Chris Wilder, who is already being considered a candidate for the manager of the year. The way in which the coach has encouraged his side to play the same brand of football that saw them promoted to the championship has drawn plenty of plaudits.

Wilder will be well aware that after negotiating a tricky festive period that saw defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City, that is side must focus on getting the additional 15 points to assure Premier League survival.

The Blades have good recent home form in the league, losing once in their last six home games. Ahead of the Friday night game, the club will certainly be targeting three points against a West Ham side who are in a relegation battle.

West Ham will be looking to register back to back Premier League victories for the first time since August. The Irons have found their form thanks in part to the return to David Moyes to the club, who replaced Manuel Pellegrini at the start of the festive season.

The Scottish boss masterminded an impressive 4-0 win over Bournemouth on New Year’s day and quickly followed that up with a 2-0 win over Gillingham to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Momentum is certainly with the East London side heading into the contest, yet Moyes is likely to urge caution especially away to a side who are in the mix for European football come the end of the season. The last time the two sides met it ended in a 1-1 draw, which you could imagine would be a seen as a positive result for West Ham based on their recent form.

Moyes will be hoping that club captain Mark Noble will be at his very best, just like in the opening game against Bournemouth a game in which he scored twice in the 4-0 win. The midfielder is the beating heart of the club, and when he is on form, West Ham tends to play well. After being rejuvenated by the return of Moyes, Noble will be looking to add to his tally of three goals this season and push his beloved hammers away from the relegation zone.

It certainly promises to be a fascinating contest as Sheffield United take on West Ham.