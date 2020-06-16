Premier League: Season So Far – Chelsea

Gareth Messenger

Chelsea – 4th - Pld: 29 Won: 14 Drawn: 6 Lost: 9 Pts: 48

Season so far: It’s been a weird season for Chelsea. No transfer business and an up-and-down season in terms of results, but it would be fair to say Frank Lampard and his players have exceeded expectations.

Missing out on top four would be a big blow at this late stage of the season, and Lampard will be conscious of the threat that lies ahead. Off the pitch though, the news is purely positive. Hakim Ziyech is officially now a Blues boy but will not be able to take part in the club’s push to secure Champions League qualification.

Also, the huge news that Timo Werner has opted to move to Stamford Bridge over Liverpool has certainly added to the excitement around the club. It may also provide the spark the players already at the club need to prove their worth to head coach Frank Lampard.

Lampard has been consistent in his requests for additional firepower. Top four is a crucial target, and with games against Manchester City and Liverpool on the horizon, make no mistake, these final few weeks of the season will not be easy.

Back 🏡 for training today! pic.twitter.com/NuMVnP2KTE — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) June 6, 2020

Players to watch: Despite the unexpected return to full training of N’Golo Kante, a lot of the responsibility in midfield will lie with Mateo Kovacic. The Croatian has been Chelsea’s standout player this season, by some distance, and he’ll need to continue his pre-pandemic form if Chelsea are to achieve top four.

The team will be buoyed by the returns of Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic from persistence injuries, but one major boost will be the return of Ruben Loftus-Cheek. We should see him back in Chelsea blue when the season restarts, and his absence has been notable.

Remaining fixtures:

Aston Villa (A)

Manchester City (H)

West Ham (A)

Watford (H)

Crystal Palace (A)

Sheffield United (A)

Norwich (H)

Liverpool (A)

Wolves (H)