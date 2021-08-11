Premier League Preview – Newcastle United

Watch all of the 2021/22 Premier League season with beIN SPORTS

What to Expect?



More mediocrity from the Magpies. A frustrating scenario for Newcastle fans will continue to develop under Mike Ashley. A lack of spending and more of the same from Steve Bruce will lead to more unrest from the Geordie faithful.





Players to watch



Callum Wilson will be expected to lead the line and expect the England international to impress again and become the leading goalscorer for a second straight season. The loan move for Joe Willock was a breath of fresh air for the side in the second half of last season, and if Newcastle can convince the Arsenal prospect up to the North East he could be a major success for the side.

Predicted Finish – 12th

Newcastle will finish in exact same place as last season, struggling for a portion of the season before getting their act together in the New Year. The return of fans could be a major boost for the Toon, and could even push the side up the table, however too many off-field issues and a chronic lack of investment mean that as of now, a midtable finish is the best the Magpies can aspire to.



