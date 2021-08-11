Premier League Preview – Manchester City

Watch all of the 2021/22 Premier League season with beIN SPORTS

What to Expect?



Back to back Premier League titles seem likely for Pep Guardiola’s side. At the time of writing, the Premier League champions have secured the record-breaking signing of Jack Grealish to add to an attack bursting with creative talent. The prospect of a blockbuster move for Harry Kane remains on the horizon and if City are able to get a deal over the line, they look almost certain to retain their crown.





Players to watch



For now, the prospect of Jack Grealish at Manchester City seems fascinating. The maverick creative midfielder working with one of the brightest coaches in world football is bound to get pulses racing at the Eithad Stadium. Already proven in the Premier League it will be interesting to see how Grealish will adapt to the training methods offered by Pep.

Elsewhere John Stones has committed his long-term future to the club and will be looking to continue his blossoming with Reuben Dias. Stones certainly showed his defensive ability at Euro 2020 and will be raring to go to play a pivotal role in the title defence.

Predicted Finish – 1st



The most likely destination of the Premier League title seems to be Manchester City. The squad is stacked, they have one of the most successful coaches in modern football and near unlimited financial resources. Even with the loss of club leading goal scorer Sergio Aguero in the summer, Pep will find a way to win and win and win.



