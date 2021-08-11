Premier League Preview – Liverpool

Watch all of the 2021/22 Premier League season with beIN SPORTS

What to Expect?



Against the odds last season, Liverpool secured Champions League football after putting together a memorable winning run which included a stunning header from goalkeeper Allison against West Brom (remember that!).



The former Premier League champions are ready to go toe to toe with the likes of Manchester City for the title. Questions will remain on the fitness of Virgil van Djik who is back after suffering a long term knee injury. Providing the Dutch defender is at his best, Liverpool can make a sustained title push.

Players to watch



Promising youngster Harvey Elliott has been promoted to the first team, and Jurgen Klopp has urged fans to get excited about the attacking midfielder. After excelling on loan in the championship with Blackburn Rovers expect some big things from the 18-year old.

Elsewhere Ibrahima Konaté has been signed from RB Leipzig and the French U21 international will be expected to form a formidable defensive pairing with Virgil van Djik.



Predicted Finish – 4th

Back to back fourth place finishes are on the cards for Liverpool. Whilst Premier League title rivals Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United have splashed the cash to date, Liverpool at the time of writing has only brought in defender Ibrahima Konaté as the only signing of note. It will be a close-run race this season, but Liverpool will finish in the top four just behind their title rivals.



