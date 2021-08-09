Premier League Preview – Burnley

Watch all of the 2021/22 Premier League season with beIN SPORTS

What to expect?



Another stable season for the Clarets under the trusted leadership of Sean Dyche. It won’t be pretty, and it won’t be exciting but Burnley will be Burnley getting it over the line with their unique brand of up and at them football. Expect plenty of goals from set-pieces.



Players to watch

Welsh international goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has signed on a free from Crystal Palace and will offer some completion for Nick Pope, whilst central defender Nathan Collins signed from Stoke is one for the future aged just 20 years old. Dwight Mc Neil has long been considered the brightest attacking prospect in the squad and has been attracting the interest of Everton in recent weeks, Burley will have to keep hold of the England U-21 international if they want to stay in the league.

Predicted Finish – 16th

Yet another slog of a Premier League season for Burnley awaits. Expect a cluster of wins when it matters, and for the Clarets to do just enough to stay in the league. Without much investment, will it be enough for the longest-serving Premier League manager Sean Dyche to stick around for a full season?

Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to follow all the action from the Premier League.