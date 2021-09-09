Premier League – Manchester United vs Newcastle – Preview

Manchester United vs Newcastle – Live Stream

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portuguese striker returns to Manchester United after 12 years away. The man from Madeira is certain to play some part against Newcastle and beIN SPORTS will be covering all the action exclusively from Old Trafford.

Ronaldo capped a deadline-day move to United from Juventus and has already broken records for shirt sales as his “Ronaldo 7” shirt flew off the shelves. Now after the hype has died down, the real task begins for the veteran attacker who will be looking to shape Man United into a creditable title contender.

United currently sit in third place in a fledgling Premier League table and have yet to taste defeat. Last time out Mason Greenwood scored late on to secure a narrow 1-0 at Wolves. Whilst the return of Ronaldo has been great news for the club, it could come at the cost of developing Greenwood, who has started the season impressively scoring three times in three games.

In team news, Scott Mc Tominay is back in contention after recovering from a groin injury over the international break. Whilst defender Alex Telles could be back on the bench after injuring his ankle in pre-season, keeper Dean Henderson has made a full recovery from Coronavirus and has been training with the side. Midfielder Fred will also be unavailable for selection after the Brazilian FA triggered a FIFA rule to halt players from playing after missing the international break.





Man United Predicted Team

de Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Pogba, Fernandes; Greenwood, Ronaldo, Sancho

When – Saturday 11th September 2021

KO – 5:00 PM

Channel – beIN SPORTS 1 EN

Online – beIN CONNECT





Newcastle will be looking to build on their first point of the season picked up against Southampton, but Steve Bruce will be left frustrated at how his side scored in stoppage time only to concede a late penalty converted by James Ward-Prowse. The Magpies are currently just above the drop zone, but a summer of limited investment (Joe Willock is the only major deal of note) means that a familiar malaise has settled again at St. James' Park.

The recent record against Manchester United has been poor, and this has been compounded by Newcastle opening the scoring in six of their last eight Premier League meetings with Manchester United but only going on to win just two of those games. Interestingly Cristiano Ronaldo hit his first Premier League hat-trick against Newcastle in January 2008, Toon fans will be hoping that the Portuguese striker fails to find the net this time around.

In team news, Miguel Almirón will be absent after being banned by FIFA for missing Paraguay national team duty over the international break. Striker Callum Wilson is a doubt with a niggling muscle injury after being substituted against Southampton and Ryan Fraiser is a doubt after dropping out of the Scotland side with a knock during the international break. One piece of positive news is that Issac Hayden has returned to training after picking up a knee injury.

Newcastle Predicted Team

Woodman; Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark; Murphy, Willock, Hendrick, Longstaff, Ritchie; Wilson, Saint-Maximin

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter, you can catch the match with beIN SPORTS.