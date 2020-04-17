Premier League Managers Best Suited to International Management

Aarran Summers

Brendan Rodgers (Northern Ireland)

Brendan Rodgers is a man who almost led Liverpool to their first Premier League title. The Northern Irishman achieved an unprecedented treble- treble with Scottish side Celtic, and he is now in charge of a high-flying Leicester City side. No wonder why his Liverpool captain, Steven Gerrard, described Rodgers’ with the best one-on-one management skills that he had ever seen.

Rodgers’ playing career was ended by injury when he was just 20. He then spent time travelling in Spain before he was invited by Jose Mourinho to coach the youth team at Chelsea in 2004. He was promoted to the reserve team manager role two years later.

Rodgers’ has worked with some of the best in the business. His tactical style focuses on keeping possession, pressing on the opponents, and he is also never afraid to interchange formations.

31 - Since Brendan Rodgers’ first game in charge in March, Leicester have won 31 points in the Premier League – only Liverpool (49) and Man City (43) have picked up more in this period. Accomplished. pic.twitter.com/5BYX4sKoDn — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 29, 2019

An ideal international manager for any nation, Rodgers’ would undoubtedly become an icon if he were to take on his native Northern Ireland. His status as one of the Premier League’s most respected managers would not go unnoticed. His knowledge of youth football would give him a definite advantage in his quest to find the next George Best. If there is no appeal to coach his home country, then Rodgers’ could efficiently work for a foreign nation, with his understanding of Spanish and Italian.

At the age of 47, Rodgers’ is still very young and would become an ideal fit at international level. His keen understanding of the game and his ability to get the best out of the majority of his players would place any national side in good stead.

Mikel Arteta (Spain)

A favourite of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Mikel Arteta has faced difficulties as he adjusts to life at Arsenal and the day-to-day management of a football club. Despite rumblings of discontent, Arteta has received universal praise from fellow players and coaches alike with reports that the Arsenal set-up was ‘blown away’ by his training methods.

Spain has followed the trend of hiring coaches from Real Madrid and Barcelona in the past, including the likes of World Cup-winning coach, Vicente del Bosque, and the current returning coach, Luis Enrique. Arteta may have to coach in Spain to find himself with a shout of landing the job.

A product of the Barcelona set-up, Arteta has worked with some of the finest players in the world. At 38 years old, Arteta has plenty of time to establish himself as an international manager. There could one day present an opportunity for Arteta to coach the national team. Or perhaps, a spot as the number two for Guardiola, once again.

Even if Spain does not come calling, Arteta could one day become a good England manager. They have offered the role to foreign coaches before - with Sven Goran Eriksen and then with Fabio Capello. Arteta’s strong understanding of the English game and his highly respectful relationships with English players could bode well for the Spaniard. There is no doubt that Arteta will one day become a successful club manager. With the right players and backing, he could also become a hugely successful international manager.

Thanks for your words and support.Feeling better already.We’re all facing a huge & unprecedented challenge.Everyone’s health is all that matters right now.Protect each other by following the guidelines & we’ll come through this together.Well done PL for making the right decisions pic.twitter.com/0rnwHmQWha — Mikel Arteta (@m8arteta) March 13, 2020

Frank Lampard (England)

It was a changing of the guard at Chelsea; the blues legend had returned. Not everyone though was happy with the decision to give Frank Lampard the top job at Stamford Bridge. His inexperience counted for one criticism – but he indeed commanded respect following his highly successful playing career.

41 – Frank Lampard scored more goals from outside the box than any other player in @premierleague history (41). Rocket. pic.twitter.com/W4ON3d7a9f — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 2, 2017

Lampard’s mindset is on developing team growth. It is a similar trait to that of the England manager Gareth Southgate. He also a substantial value on the team and a respect for its current situation. With Chelsea currently facing a transfer ban, Lampard is never one to show resentment to their current plight. A manager who does not make excuses is more often than not, a manager who is trusted by many.

His man-management and training methods have come under recent criticism. Labelled as a 'sergeant' by the out-of, Emerson Palmieri, Lampard has also come in for criticism for his team selections. Olivier Giroud’s lack of game time, particularly with a depleted front line, has caused some fractions. There is pressure on Lampard with Chelsea struggling to finish in the top four.

Time will tell for Lampard, and he will gain incredible experience working for a proven Championship winning team. A Chelsea legend – Lampard won it all with the blues, and his remarkable resume would win over any player at international level. Southgate though as enjoyed some very good moments with the England team, particularly at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and is unlikely to be moving on anytime soon. Lampard has plenty of time to develop his managerial attributes and will no doubt manage the England national team in the future.