Premier League - Man City vs Arsenal - Preview

Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta are once again reunited on opposite sides of the dugout, when Manchester City host Arsenal in Matchday Three of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Both teams have scored a combined 11 goals in their last encounters, as City cruised to a 5-0 victory over Farke's Norwich City, while Arteta picked up his first win of the season with a 6-0 battering of West Brom in the Carabao Cup.

With the Citizens failing to land their number one target Harry Kane, reports of an approach for Cristiano Ronaldo have gained traction in recent days. However, Journalist Fabrizio Romano has drummed up debate, reporting City are now out of the race with rivals Manchester United poised to swoop in and facilitate a sensational return:

Manchester United are preparing their official contract proposal to Cristiano Ronaldo! Jorge Mendes will receive it soon. Man Utd are “confident” now. 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC #Ronaldo



Paul Pogba is currently not involved in any talk. Man City are OUT of the race for Cristiano Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/Ay4GUZfduS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

While the joint leading all-time international goalscorer's future is yet to be decided, Guardiola's side will be looking to continue their resurgence after an opening day defeat to Tottenham.

A Tim Krul own goal opened the scoring for Man City against the Canaries, with British transfer record signing Jack Grealish notching his first goal for the club, followed by strikes from Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte.

City have only failed to score in one of their last 35 Premier League matches at the Etihad Stadium and Guardiola's side will be keen to continue building momentum.

The Tiki-Taka tactician will have to make do without Phil Foden, while Kevin De Bruyne also remains a doubt for the Gunners' visit.

Man City Predicted Team:

Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, Grealish; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

Date – Saturday 28th of August

K.O – 14:30 Mecca

Channel – beIN SPORTS EN 1

Online – beIN SPORTS CONNECT

As for Arteta's Arsenal, it has been a miserable start to the new Premier League season following back-to-back 2-0 defeats to Brentford and North London rivals Chelsea.

The Spaniard has been given a temporary reprieve following the Gunners' 6-0 drubbing of West Brom, but fans will inevitably harbour further doubts should his side be on the receiving end of a convincing defeat.

If Arsenal's recent form at the Etihad is anything to go by, then Arteta could once again be in for a rough ride. The Gunners have lost their last five league games away to Guardiola's men and have won just one of their last 10 when visiting the blue side of Manchester.

The return of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette from COVID infections is a boost, but Arteta does not expect new signing Ben White to be available for selection.

Arsenal have not lost their first three games in a top-flight season since way back in the 1954-55 season, but will need to seriously upset the odds if they are to avoid unwanted history.

Arsenal Predicted Team:

Leno; Cedric, Holding, Mari, Tierney; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang

