Premier League - Liverpool 1 Burnley 1

Burnley secured a point in their quest for European football next season, with a 1-1 draw against Champions Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

Jay Rodrigez's second-half volley handed a point to the Clarets who had gone behind in the first half to a looping Andrew Robertson header.



Liverpool will be disappointed at how they were unable to finish their chances

Burnley could have easily come away from Anfield with all three points as Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson rattled the crossbar late in the game. The result means that Liverpool have missed out on the top-flight record of going undefeated at home for a whole season.