Premier League footballer held over child abuse allegations

A Premier League footballer has been arrested on suspicion of child sex offences. The unnamed player was detained on Friday by Greater Manchester Police.

In a statement posted yesterday, Everton confirmed that the player was from their club.



"Everton can confirm it has suspended a First-Team player pending a police investigation. The Club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statements at this time."



The player is currently on bail pending further inquiries.