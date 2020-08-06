Premier League clubs vote against using five substitutes in 2020-21

Premier League clubs have agreed to go back to a maximum of three substitutions per match for the 2020-21 season.

A rule allowing teams to make five changes from a bench of nine was introduced when the 2019-20 season resumed following the coronavirus-enforced break.

The intention was to give sides greater opportunity to reduce the risk of players burning out during the hectic schedule in June and July, but there was opposition from those who felt major clubs with larger squads were benefiting unfairly.

FIFA gave permission for member nations to keep using the five-substitute rule if they wished, but the Premier League announced on Thursday that "clubs agreed to revert back to using up to three substitute players per match, with a maximum of seven substitutes on the bench".

The league also confirmed shareholders had unanimously agreed to approve the implementation of VAR, which was used for the first time in 2019-20.