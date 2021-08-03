Premier League clubs to continue taking a knee in 2021-22 season

All 20 Premier League clubs will continue to take a knee during the 2021-22 campaign to highlight their opposition to racism.

Players have been taking a knee prior to kick-off in games since June 2020 in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Since the return of fans towards the end of 2020-21, there have been instances of booing the anti-racism display.

Brentford, then a Championship side, stopped participating in the gesture in February as they felt it no longer had the required impact.

However, the newly promoted club – who face Arsenal in the opening game of the season on August 13 – have agreed to take part this coming season.

A statement released by players on behalf of the Premier League on Tuesday read: "We feel now, more than ever, it is important for us to continue to take the knee as a symbol of our unity against all forms of racism.

"We remain resolutely committed to our singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect and equal opportunities for all."

The Premier League added that it "wholeheartedly supports" the decision, with players and match officials also continuing to wear 'No Room For Racism' badges on their shirts throughout the 2021-22 campaign.

The division's chief executive Richard Masters said: "The Premier League, our clubs, players and match officials have a long-standing commitment to tackle racism and all forms of discrimination.

"Following our club captains' meeting, that collective commitment was reaffirmed and the Premier League will continue to support the players' strong voice on this important issue.

"Racism in any form is unacceptable and 'No Room For Racism' makes our zero-tolerance stance clear.

"The Premier League will continue to work with our clubs, players and football partners to bring about tangible change to remove inequality from our game."