Premier League announces 2021-22 season dates

Premier League shareholders have agreed that the 2021-22 season will begin on Saturday, August 14.

A start date for the next campaign was announced on Thursday, while the competition will run through until May 22 when the final round of fixtures will be staged simultaneously.

The current season did not get underway until September 12 due to the coronavirus-enforced break during the first half of 2020, with top-flight action stopped in mid-March before eventually resuming on June 17.

However, next term will see a return to a more familiar Premier League calendar, with the opening games coming five weeks after the conclusion of Euro 2020.

The final of the delayed international tournament is scheduled to take place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, July 11.

UEFA had planned to stage the competition across 12 host cities, though there is some doubt over the feasibility of such a proposition given the differing travel restrictions in place across Europe.