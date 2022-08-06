Premier League 2022/23 Preview: West Ham United

Predicted finish: 7th

After mounting a genuine challenge for the top four until falling away at the latter stages of the season, David Moyes’ West Ham will be looking to push on following a successful campaign all-round resulting in a 7th placed finish.

The Hammers enjoyed a memorable run to the Europa League semi-finals, eventually succumbing to Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 on aggregate.

In a season of significant progress on the field and with a fanbase finally seeming settled in their London Stadium home, things are starting to look up for the East London club.

It has been a busy summer in the transfer window for David Moyes and Co. Alphonse Areola’s loan move from PSG has been made permanent, providing competition for veteran Polish stopper Lukasz Fabianski.

At the other end of the pitch, goalscorer Gianluca Scamacca has been signed from Sassuolo, providing Moyes with a recognised striker after playing Michail Antonio – who has previously been deployed at right-back, right-midfield and on the wing, as a lone number nine.

In terms of defensive reinforcements, the Hammers have been dealt a significant blow as £30m signing Nayef Aguerd has been forced to undergo ankle surgery. The Moroccan center-back is expected to be out for around three months in what is an early blow to Moyes’ Premier League preparations.

Maxwel Cornet has also arrived from relegated Burnley, giving West Ham a direct threat from wide positions and adding further depth to an already impressive squad which will compete in the UEFA Europa Conference League for the first time.

Welcome to West Ham United, Maxwel Cornet! 👋 pic.twitter.com/dLRWhGLcxg — West Ham United (@WestHam) August 5, 2022



David Moyes has taken this West Ham team from Premier League strugglers to top seven contenders in a similar fashion to his 11 years at Everton, and the Hammers’ ownership will be hoping the significant investment into the playing staff can help push the club even further.

One to watch: Gianlucca Scamacca

At 23 years of age and standing at 6ft 5’, West Ham’s new striker poses opposing teams a new set of problems to contend with when facing the Hammers.

The powerful Italian scored 16 goals in 36 appearances for Sassuolo, who eventually finished in 11th place. How he will fare in the Premier League remains to be seen, with a number of Italian forwards who have made the switch to the Premier League failing to hit the ground running.

Speaking on their new recruit, David Moyes said: “He has a presence as a player with his size and his ability to take the ball in, retain possession.

“We see him helping in maybe a different way to what we’ve had and his youthfulness means we know there is more room for improvement. It’s very rare you can have a top striker at 23 years of age — but he is.”

First five fixtures: Man City, Nottingham Forest, Brighton, Aston Villa, Tottenham

Transfers In

Nayef Aguerd (£30m, Rennes)

Alphonse Areola (£8m, Paris Saint-Germain)

Flynn Downes (£9.6m, Swansea City)

Gianluca Scamacca (£32.4m, Sassuolo)

Maxwel Cornet (£17.5m, Burnley)

Transfers Out

Mark Noble (retired)

Andriy Yarmolenko (free, Al-Ain)

Ryan Fredericks (free, Bournemouth)

David Martin (released)

Nathan Holland (free, MK Dons)

Ossama Ashley (free, Colchester United)

Aji Alese (undisclosed, Sunderland)

Sonny Perkins (free, Leeds United)

Arthur Masuaku (loan, Besiktas)

West Ham United total spent to date: £97.5m

West Ham United total received to date: £0m

West Ham United net transfer balance: -£97.5m

