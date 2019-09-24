Pogba set to return for Manchester United against Rochdale and will 'definitely' be ready for Arsenal

Paul Pogba is expected to return from injury in Manchester United's EFL Cup clash with Rochdale at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The midfielder has been unavailable since withdrawing from the France squad at the start of September with an ankle injury.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes Pogba will play at least some part of the Rochdale game with a view to building up fitness ahead of next Monday's Premier League meeting with Arsenal.

"He'll probably get some minutes against Rochdale," Solskjaer said on United's official website. "But we definitely think he's ready for Arsenal."

Pogba's return is a welcome boost for United in the wake of a deeply disappointing 2-0 league defeat at West Ham on Sunday.

The former Juventus star has not played for United since the 1-1 draw at Southampton on August 31.

Marcus Rashford suffered a groin injury at London Stadium and will be unavailable for the Rochdale match, with United still unclear over how long he will need to recover.

Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw are also still sidelined, while Eric Bailly continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.

Mason Greenwood, who missed the loss to West Ham due to tonsillitis, is hoping to be available.

The 17-year-old, who scored his first senior goal for the club to earn a 1-0 win over Astana in the Europa League last week, is United's only central attacking option in the absence of Rashford and Martial.

Fit-again Jesse Lingard was used as a makeshift striker against the Hammers following Rashford's injury.