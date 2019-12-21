Pochettino - I'm Open to Listen to Offers

Maurico Pochettino has admitted that he is ready to return back to the game following his sacking from Tottenham Hotspur little over a month ago.

The Argentine coach is currently in Qatar to take in the Club World Cup final between Liverpool and Flamengo, and admitted he is open to any offers of management, both in the Premier League or the rest of Europe.

“You are open and then you are open. Anything can happen. When I say I am open, I am open to listen to any club.”

Whilst Pochettino added he would have been open to a conversation with Arsenal, who have moved to replace Unai Emery with Mikel Arteta.

“No, when I say I am open, I am open, I cannot say that I am open but I’m closed to someone. It’s different if you receive an approach and you listen and say yes or no. That’s different.”

More revealing was his relationship with new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who is starting his managerial career with the north London giants. Spurs supremeo admitted he had “brotherly” ties with.

“I wish him all the best of course. He’s a very good friend of mine, we met in Paris Saint Germain, he was very young, I was captain of Paris Saint Germain and it’ll be interesting to see him in the dug-out.”

“I think big brother is better than like a father. I wish him all the best, he deserves big success in football.”

Arteta has learned under Pep Guardiola as Manchester City, and Pochettino believes that the former Arsenal midfielder has got what it takes for a career in elite management.

“He is so clever, I hope he can enjoy the new position in his career in football because he’s been an assistant and now to be on the touchline as a manager, coach or head coach in this case is different. But he has experience and the knowledge to do a great job.”