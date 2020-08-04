Pedro undergoes shoulder surgery ahead of expected Roma move

Chelsea winger Pedro has undergone surgery on the shoulder he dislocated in the FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal.

The former Spain international revealed in an Instagram post on Tuesday his operation was a success.

"The surgery went well, I will be back soon. It was a pity not to win the FA Cup. Thank you all for your support." Pedro posted.

Pedro is reportedly set to join Roma on a two-year deal, with his Blues contract set to expire, and so the 2-1 loss to the Gunners on Saturday appears to have been his last game for the west London club.

The 33-year-old ex-Barcelona man was carried off in the closing stages after replacing the injured Christian Pulisic early in the second half.

Frank Lampard will have to do without Pedro, along with Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta (both hamstring), when Chelsea face Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie on Saturday.

Bayern hold a commanding 3-0 lead from the first leg which was played at Stamford Bridge in February.