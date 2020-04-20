Opinion - Should The Premier League Continue?

Aarran Summers

Another week passes, and we still wait to see whether the Premier League will return. I guess William Shakespeare was partly right, ‘To be, or not to be, that is the question’. In fairness, it is more like ‘To end, or not to end, that is the huge billion-pound question’.

The situation is also now a billion-pound problem. The decision will have huge ramifications for the Premier League. Whatever the outcome of the decision, and it could be made soon, there will be ruptures.

At the end of last month, Tottenham’s Harry Kane said the Premier League should be cancelled if it is not completed by the end of June. This opinion suggests why many are all in on finishing the season.

Not doing so by the month’s end will produce a series of legal disputes. Contracts for several players and coaches are up for renewal. There could be a difficult and potentially catastrophic situation where players move during a critical time of the season.

FIFA has already stated that contracts should reflect the actual end of the season; of course, we do not know when that is, but that could also contradict UK employment law. Last Friday, Premier League clubs took part in a conference call and discussed various models for finishing the season. Critically, there was no discussion of contracts.

Aside from contracts, there is an important discussion to be had regarding the implications of deciding the champions and who is to be relegated from the Premier League.

ICYMI, here's something a little bit different...Life in lockdown with Jürgen Klopp! 😁



📺 TV shows watched

👔 Two new hobbies tackled

🖼 Never-before-seen old pictures shared



Full chat (8mins) with the boss ⬇️ — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) April 17, 2020

Naturally, many feel inclined to award Liverpool the title for their outstanding season. They are fully deserved champions. However, they are not champions, and should not become champions until it is mathematically impossible for Manchester City to catch them.

The FA cannot award the title to Liverpool when the season is incomplete regardless of how far ahead they are in the Premier League.

That is my first reason. Here is my second. This idea of awarding Liverpool the title would surely mean relegating the current bottom three teams from the league.

Granted, the gap is shorter, but it is a matter of principle. Relegation should not be considered differentially to a potential champion. The bottom and top should be regarded as equal in any argument when discussing the future of a league season.

It is unthinkable for the FA to relegate teams who can still survive. Brighton’s owner, Tony Bloom, is of the view that clubs cannot be relegated if the season is complete, which would create legal tensions among all. Increasing the league would not work either, as lower tiers could potentially face a shortage of teams.

Looking from a different angle, with Bundesliga teams back in training and Italy’s Serie A eyeing up a potential return to playing games behind closed doors, it sounds crazy that the Premier League is contemplating ending their league season.

The English Football League, which represents the three tiers below the Premier League, said recently that teams should not return to training before May 16 at the earliest. With the UK government announcing that the lockdown will continue for the next three weeks, it appears the May 16 date could be extended.

The Belgian Football Association already made the decision to award Club Brugge their national title. Many argue that it would be presumptuous to believe that Brugge could win the post-season play-offs. It could set a dangerous precedent, but at least it has people talking. It is stirring discussion on what the best way is to end the season.

For me, quite simply, the authorities cannot award the league title to Liverpool if the season is to stop before another ball is kicked, nor can teams qualify for Europe or face relegation. For that to happen, leagues from around Europe have to be on the same level; otherwise, European football will be affected.

Liverpool has come so close over the years. This is their greatest chance. It would be bitterly disappointing if they did not become champions of the Premier League for the first time. However, this is an extraordinary moment in what is an extraordinary situation.