BREAKING NEWS: Ndombele joins Tottenham in club-record deal

Tottenham have signed midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon in a deal worth £62.8million (€70m), smashing their previous transfer record.

The big-money move makes Ndombele Tottenham's most expensive player, eclipsing the £42m spent on Davinson Sanchez in 2017.

The France international becomes the Premier League club's second addition of the close-season following the capture of teenage winger Jack Clarke, who immediately returned to Leeds United on loan.

A host of top European sides had been credited with an interest in Ndombele, but the 22-year-old has opted to join the Champions League runners-up as Mauricio Pochettino seeks to improve on 2018-19's fourth-placed finish.