Mourinho is 'absolutely' still world class and will bring success to Spurs, says Arteta

Mikel Arteta says there is no doubt Jose Mourinho remains a world-class head coach and expects him to bring success to Tottenham.

The Arsenal boss will face Mourinho for the first time on Sunday when the Gunners head to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the north London derby.

The reverse fixture, a 2-2 draw on September 1, saw Unai Emery's Arsenal fight back from 2-0 down to snatch a point against Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs.

Both clubs find themselves in a battle to secure European football for next season. Arsenal are eighth in the Premier League table, a point above Spurs and two adrift of the top six.

Spurs have only won two of their five matches since the league season resumed last month, but Arteta insists Mourinho is still "absolutely" a top coach and the right man to lead his side forward.

"He has a very clear way of playing, of how he manages games," Arteta said on Friday. "Clean sheets are a big thing that he wants to do but his teams, don't forget, always score a lot of goals.

"His teams have been really successful and they have been able to win titles because of that as well. In a long period, they have a lot of injuries. He hasn't had the chance to be consistent with his team. That's a big disadvantage that they have.

"I know that he has done it. I know people who have worked with him - he always finds a way to be successful. I'm sure he will do it again.

"They've had some ups and downs but overall you can clearly see what he wants to bring to the club. He manages the energy, momentum and establishes a really strong culture at every football club.

"As well he makes sure that he wins. He has won at every single club he has been. The situation, the timing when he arrived is different than starting a new project right from the summer.

"I'm sure he'll be successful; he's always been. He always finds the right way to do it. It will take him time but I'm sure he will do it."

Arteta is relishing the prospect of a first derby in charge of Arsenal, having savoured being involved in the fixture as a player.

"It's such a special occasion," he said. "Rivalry in football when you take it in a positive way brings energy, passion and a city together. It's such a beautiful thing. We are privileged to have big teams in the city.

"It's a shame we don't have the fans with us to enjoy it."