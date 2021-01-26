Morris rues Lampard sacking: Chelsea have never had staff who cared more

Chelsea have never had coaching staff who cared more about the club than the group led by Frank Lampard, according to his assistant Jody Morris.

Head coach Lampard and Morris were removed from their positions on Monday to make room for Thomas Tuchel, who is on the brink of being appointed at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea great Lampard released a statement ruing the fact he was not given more time to turn the situation around, the Blues having slumped to ninth in the Premier League at the halfway stage this season.

The former England international was nonetheless proud of what he had done to help promote younger players to the first team.

They were sentiments echoed by Morris, who praised Lampard for working "tirelessly" to improve the squad.

"I am immensely proud to say I have been stood next to our gaffa Frank Lampard who has worked tirelessly to improve the players and the culture every single day," Morris wrote on Instagram.

"Us as your staff could not ask for a better leader!!

"There has never been a bunch in that dugout that cared more inside Stamford Bridge!!

"I'm even prouder of the work that has gone on day in day out at Cobham in what has been the toughest period anybody has had to face in charge."

Former Chelsea midfielder Morris – who thanked the fans and owner Roman Abramovich – was also with Lampard at Derby County in the Championship.

He added: "Yesterday [Monday] was tough to take on all levels.

"It has hurt twice previously that I've had to leave this great club, but it's been on my terms and both times it was done with the bigger picture for myself and my family in mind.

"I've always felt lucky to be able to say I've played for the team I've supported since I was a young boy growing up on north end road.

"Chelsea is and always will be my club no matter what."

Former Chelsea player Pat Nevin, meanwhile, felt it would have been a difficult decision for Abramovich to take.

And he is most concerned about the impact on some of the youngsters Lampard brought through.

"I am desperately saddened to see Frank Lampard leaving the club, but then again who isn't," he wrote on the Chelsea website.

"I suspect those who made the decision are saddened too. In fact, if you aren't upset at all then you almost certainly aren't a true Chelsea fan.

"The players need to get their heads right after such a shock.

"It is going to be a particularly big ask for some of the younger players who have had Frank and his coaching team to thank for their opportunities and who each looked to him as a mentor.

"They must be professional now and work with the new coach, but it is undoubtedly a concerning time for them."