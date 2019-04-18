Milner expecting Manchester City reaction against Spurs

Liverpool midfielder James Milner is expecting Premier League title rivals Manchester City to "react like champions" against Tottenham on Saturday.

Milner's former club were narrowly eliminated by Spurs on away goals in a thrilling Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday, ending City's quadruple dreams.

Liverpool need City – who have a game in hand - to slip up in order to win the title but Milner does not expect that to come this weekend.

"They're Premier League champions for a reason so I'm sure they'll react like champions and go again at the weekend," he told Sky Sports.

"But Spurs will have their backs up as well and want to bounce back and go again after a great result getting through.

"They're two top teams and I'm sure it will be an exciting game for the neutral.

"Obviously it's disappointing for them [City] and they'll be pushing hard for the remaining games of the season.

"We can keep one eye on it but all we can do is concentrate on our games, we can control what our results are."

With four games to go, Milner knows they most likely need to win all of them if they are to end their 29-year wait for a league title.

"That's what we have to do and that's what we'll try to do," he added. "It's not easy, there are a lot of tough games coming up thick and fast.

"We're used to that, we do it all the time. We've been used to a game every three days for the majority of the season but like I say when there's a bit of added extra pressure on them towards the end of the season it maybe takes a bit more out of you mentally.

"But I think the team has done fantastically all season and now we're just focusing on the next game."