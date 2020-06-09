Marco Silva wants Premier League return after Everton sacking

Marco Silva is targeting a return to the Premier League and believes he is a better manager now after his sacking at Everton last year.

The 42-year-old was relieved of his duties by Everton in December after a 5-2 defeat to rivals Liverpool left the club 18th in the Premier League.

Everton had finished eighth in 2018-19, his first season at the helm.

Silva feels misfortune on the pitch and difficulties in the transfer market played a part in his team's struggles but also takes responsibility for what went wrong as he plots a return to England's top flight.

"No doubts it is my aim to manage in the Premier League, " Silva, who has also coached Hull City and Watford, said to Sky Sports.

"I love the Premier League. I have managed three different clubs in the Premier League and it's the toughest competition in the world.

"We have many things to keep proving in the Premier League and it is something I'm looking for in my future. I don't know if it will be soon or not, but of course it's my aim.

"I am preparing for the right one [job]. That doesn't mean it has to just be in the Premier League. I have targets to manage in different leagues as well. I am not desperate to go for anywhere.

"There is no doubts I am a better manager now. I have to prove [myself] again [like I did with Hull] - because you have to prove yourself every day in football. For sure I have to be a better manager now."

Having reflected on his Everton tenure during the lockdown period, Silva added: "When I left it was a tough decision for everyone.

"I had the confidence with my staff and the players that we will get things [right] again for us. But I have to respect [the decision] was made. The position in the table was not good.

"The market was difficult for us because we had a tough market the season before. We did fantastic, the way we finish, and I said it would be key for us to get stronger this season and the season after.

"We signed young players again, and most of them came in the last week of the market. It's always difficult. It's not to find excuses but we have to be open.

"We had tough moments in which we were not lucky at all. We scored three own goals in that period.

"I believe myself and the staff worked really hard and gave our maximum but sometimes things don't go the way we wanted.

"We had moments we didn't play the way we wanted and as manager I have to take responsibility."