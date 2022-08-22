Manchester United vs Liverpool - Preview

Manchester United will be looking to bounce back from a horrendous start to the season when they welcome old rivals Liverpool to Old Trafford on the Monday Night Football. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive with beIN SPORTS.



It’s been nothing sort of a disastrous start to the season for Manchester United, the 13-time Premier League champions are rock bottom of the league after two defeats to Brighton and Brentford. Last weekend’s demoralizing 4-0 defeat to Brentford highlighted the monumental task that new boss Erik ten Hag has on his hands to revive the fortunes of this once great side.

This all comes with the backdrop of fan protests against the ownership of the club, and the pressing concern of signing some key players before the transfer window. Welcome to Manchester, Erik.

In terms of arrivals, Man United have gone big to secure the services of Brazilian international Casemiro from Real Madrid. A reported fee of up to £70 Million has been paid for the midfielder, and a few more big signings are expected with Ajax winger Antony the latest to be linked with a move to Old Trafford. For now it seems that there is not a coherent transfer strategy at the club and it will be interesting who they can grab in the final days of the window.

In team news, Man United are boosted by the return of Antony Martial who is likely to be used from the bench. Despite making noises to leave the club in the summer, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead the line. Raphael Varane is set to start ahead of club captain Harry Maguire, and Tyrell Malacia is also expected to come in over Luke Shaw.

Manchester United Predicted Team

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Fernandes, Fred, Eriksen; Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford



How to watch Online – beIN SPORTS

Channel- beIN SPORTS 1 EN

On Air – 21:00

Kick-Off – 22:00

Stadium – Old Trafford

As for Liverpool, they lie in 15th place after a sluggish start to the season by their standards. Battling draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace have set the tone for the Reds, who are considering themselves Premier League contenders this season.

It’s not panic stations yet for Jurgen Klopp’s side who will definitely fancy a repeat of the 4-0 drubbing they handed Man United the last time the two teams met at Old Trafford. Especially at seeing how Manchester United crumbled under the pressure of Brentford’s high-tempo press last weekend.





Liverpool will be expecting a quiet end to the transfer window having secured primary targets Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay early on in the window. Tentative links have been made with a midfielder, but Liverpool is widely expected to hold out for a move for Borussia Dortmund youngster Jude Bellingham till next summer.



As for team news, Darwin Nunez is serving his first of three games after picking up a red card against Crystal Palace. Roberto Firmino is expected to come in for the Uruguayan. Elsewhere Naby Keita is back in the squad, whilst Klopp is likely to opt for Joe Gomez in central defence alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool Predicted Team

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Manchester United square off against bitter rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford. You can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS.

